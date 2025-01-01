Pindula|Search Pindula
Police Use CCTV Footage To Identify Cellphone Thief

6 minutes agoWed, 01 Jan 2025 08:56:05 GMT
Tavengwa Zhuwawo (21), from Shackleton, Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West Province, was ordered to pay US$120 or face two months imprisonment by the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court for theft.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on December 9, 2024, at around 1 PM, the complainant parked her vehicle and accidentally dropped her cellphone while getting out. She then proceeded into a supermarket.

Zhuwawo was captured on CCTV picking up the complainant’s cellphone. When the complainant realised her cellphone was missing, she sought help from the supermarket’s security officers, who advised her to make a police report.

Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage, revealed that Zhuwawo had picked up the cellphone. It was later recovered at Zhuwawo’s residence.

