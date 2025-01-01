SADC Organ Chairperson, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Urges Dialogue In Mozambique To End Post-election Violence
The Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has called for calm in Mozambique, where post-election unrest has led to loss of lives and significant economic disruptions.
Suluhu Hassan, who is also the President of Tanzania, urged all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the well-being of the Mozambican people.
She condemned the continued loss of lives, injuries, and the destruction of private property and public infrastructure in the ongoing protests in Mozambique. Suluhu Hassan stated:
SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest.
We reaffirm our readiness to assist, through appropriate mechanisms, in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the existing challenges.
We appeal for an immediate cessation of all hostilities while reiterating the importance of prioritising the well-being and livelihoods of the Mozambican people.
The protests in Mozambique began after the presidential elections on October 9, 2024, in which the ruling party FRELIMO’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner.
Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane rejected the results, claiming they were fraudulent. This sparked widespread protests across the country, leading to violent clashes with security forces and significant loss of life.
Thousands of Mozambicans have fled to neighbouring countries like Malawi and Eswatini to escape the violence.
