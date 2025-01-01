SADC Organ Chairperson, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Urges Dialogue In Mozambique To End Post-election Violence

4 minutes ago Wed, 01 Jan 2025 10:01:51 GMT

The Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has called for calm in Mozambique, where post-election unrest has led to loss of lives and significant economic disruptions.

Suluhu Hassan, who is also the President of Tanzania, urged all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the well-being of the Mozambican people.

She condemned the continued loss of lives, injuries, and the destruction of private property and public infrastructure in the ongoing protests in Mozambique. Suluhu Hassan stated:

Feedback