Scott Sakupwanya Sponsors Premier Soccer League Rival, Simba Bhora

This sponsorship will supplement the US$50,000 participation fee that Simba Bhora is set to receive from CAF.

Ndoro confirmed the one-year deal with Betterbrands Gold, which may be renewed at the end of the season. He said (via NewsDay):

We are very grateful as a club to sign such a sponsorship deal. It is a welcome development for us as you know that we will be participating in the CAF Champions League next season. Playing in Africa requires a lot of resources and, of course, this sponsorship from Betterbrands is not enough, but it will help us a lot in offsetting some of the costs associated with playing in the African Safari. I want to thank my brother Scott Sakupwanya for this remarkable gesture. He continues to show his love for the development of football in the country.

Betterbrands, sponsors of Highlanders and Yadah, are also ZIFA’s official kit sponsor.

Ndoro revealed that they have begun rebuilding their squad in preparation for the CAF Champions League and their title defence, following a surprising player exodus.

Many key players who contributed to their title win have reportedly joined Scotland.

More: Pindula News

