Simba Ndoro Withdraws From ZIFA Election Race Despite Passing Ethics Test
Simba Bhora president Simba “Buju” Ndoro has withdrawn from the ZIFA executive committee elections scheduled for January 25, 2025, despite successfully passing the ethics and integrity test.
Ndoro was one of the candidates vying for one of six ordinary board member slots on the ZIFA executive committee.
In an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub, Ndoro said his decision came after deep reflection and consultations with family during the festive season. He said:
I have used part of these festive holidays to do some soul-searching, re-energising, and consulting with close family members, and I have come to a conclusion that for now I will let the ZIFA elections pass.
There will soon come a time when I will join the ZIFA election race again when I would have done enough to put in all the necessary support structures for Simba Bhora.
Under Simba Bhora president Simba “Buju” Ndoro’s leadership, the club secured the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership title in their second season in the top flight, becoming the first champions from Mashonaland Central Province.
Ndoro said the club’s ambitious plans include participation in the CAF Champions League, which will place additional demands on their resources and administration.
He also hopes the club will host their Champions League matches at the refurbished Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, pending approval from ZIFA’s First Instance Board.
