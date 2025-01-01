Simba Ndoro Withdraws From ZIFA Election Race Despite Passing Ethics Test

5 minutes ago Wed, 01 Jan 2025 12:35:21 GMT

Simba Bhora president Simba “Buju” Ndoro has withdrawn from the ZIFA executive committee elections scheduled for January 25, 2025, despite successfully passing the ethics and integrity test.

Ndoro was one of the candidates vying for one of six ordinary board member slots on the ZIFA executive committee.

In an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub, Ndoro said his decision came after deep reflection and consultations with family during the festive season. He said:

Feedback