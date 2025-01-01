Toyota Probox With 13 Passengers In Deadly New Year's Eve Crash
Three people were killed and ten others injured when an Isuzu KB 250 side-swiped an overloaded Toyota Probox along Harare-Chirundu Road on New Year’s Eve.
The ZRP confirmed the accident in a post on its official X page, saying the accident occurred around 8 PM.
The Toyota Probox, typically designed to carry up to five passengers, including the driver, had 13 passengers on board.
With two front seats and a rear bench seat that can accommodate three passengers, it suggests that the vehicle may have been used as a pirate taxi (mushikashika). Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 31/12/24 at around 2000 hours at the 136 kilometre peg along Harare -Chirundu Road.
Three people were killed while ten others were injured when an Isuzu KB 250 vehicle with no passengers on board side swiped with a Toyota Probox vehicle with 13 passengers on board.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
Members of the public often attribute such fatal accidents to alleged corruption among police officers, as the overloaded vehicle would likely have passed through multiple police roadblocks.
