Toyota Probox With 13 Passengers In Deadly New Year's Eve Crash

Three people were killed and ten others injured when an Isuzu KB 250 side-swiped an overloaded Toyota Probox along Harare-Chirundu Road on New Year’s Eve.

The ZRP confirmed the accident in a post on its official X page, saying the accident occurred around 8 PM.

The Toyota Probox, typically designed to carry up to five passengers, including the driver, had 13 passengers on board.

