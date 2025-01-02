Ivory Coast To Begin Withdrawal Of French Troops This Month
Ivory Coast has announced that French troops, who have been in the country for many years, will start withdrawing this month.
In a statement on Wednesday, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said the withdrawal will begin soon.
The French Marines Infantry Battalion (BIMA) base in Port-Bouët will be handed over to Ivorian forces in January 2025. The 43rd BIMA base will also be returned to the Ivorian military by early 2025.
At one time, France had around 600 troops in Ivory Coast. Recently, several West African countries have called for the removal of French military personnel.
This decision to reduce military cooperation with France comes amid growing anti-French sentiment in many African countries, especially in the Sahel and West Africa.
Countries like Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso have already expelled French troops who had been there for decades.
