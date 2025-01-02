Ivory Coast To Begin Withdrawal Of French Troops This Month

4 minutes ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 12:40:37 GMT

Ivory Coast has announced that French troops, who have been in the country for many years, will start withdrawing this month.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said the withdrawal will begin soon.

The French Marines Infantry Battalion (BIMA) base in Port-Bouët will be handed over to Ivorian forces in January 2025. The 43rd BIMA base will also be returned to the Ivorian military by early 2025.

