Missing Kariba Boy (8) Rescued After Five Days Wandering In Predator-Infested Game Park

A true miracle in the remote Kasvisva community of Nyaminyami in rural Kariba, where one wrong turn could easily lead to a game park. 8-year-old Tinotenda Pudu wandered away, lost direction and unknowingly headed into the perilous Matusadonha game park. After 5 long, harrowing days in the jungle near Hogwe River, which feeds into Ume River, the boy has been found alive by the incredible rangers from Matusadona Africa Parks. His ordeal, wandering 23km from home, sleeping on a rocky perch, amidst roaring lions, passing elephants, eating wild fruits and just the unforgiving wild is too much for an 8-year-old.

Murombedzi thanked the rangers, the Nyaminyami community, and everyone who joined the search effort. She said:

We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the brave park rangers, the tireless Nyaminyami community who beat night drums each day to help the boy hear sound and find his way home, and everyone who joined the search. Above all, we thank God for watching over Tinotenda and leading him back home safely. This is a testament to the power of unity, hope, prayer and never giving up.

According to the MP, Tinotenda survived by eating a wild fruit known as Tsvanzva in Shona. She said:

It is Tsvanzva like or its actually the Tsvanzva. Then water he would go on the dry riverbank and use hands and a stick to dig a Mukàla in Tonga or what we call Mufuku in Shona and drank water from there.

Tinotenda was reportedly very frail when he was rescued and had to be put on a drip to regain his strength.

During his time in the jungle, Tinotenda heard a park ranger’s vehicle and tried to run towards the sound, but by the time he arrived, the vehicle had already moved on, leaving only tyre tracks on the off-beaten path. He returned to his rocky outcrop.

Fortunately, when the park rangers retraced their path, they noticed fresh human footprints. They scoured the area and finally found him. Said Murombedzi:

This was probably his last chance of being rescued after 5 days in the wilderness.

More: Pindula News

