Teacher Unions Face Financial Crisis After Payment Delay By Government
The government did not send the money deducted from teachers’ paychecks to their unions last month, causing financial problems for the unions.
Normally, the government sends these funds to the unions on the same day teachers receive their salaries.
However, in December 2024, the unions reported that the money was not sent, leaving them unable to pay their staff or cover other expenses. Teachers got their salaries on December 17.
Each month, teachers pay a subscription fee of about US$8 to US$10, which is taken directly from their salaries by the Salary Service Bureau (SSB).
Earlier this week, SSB Paymaster TwoBoy Shoko confirmed to NewsDay that the payment had not been made yet. Said Shoko:
I am processing the payments. They should be receiving the funds tomorrow.
Those who complained that they haven’t received the fund do not have the facts.
I am actually working on the payments.
In November and December 2024, the government also delayed paying teachers the part of their salary that is in local currency.
