Teacher Unions Face Financial Crisis After Payment Delay By Government

8 minutes ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 08:40:26 GMT

The government did not send the money deducted from teachers’ paychecks to their unions last month, causing financial problems for the unions.

Normally, the government sends these funds to the unions on the same day teachers receive their salaries.

However, in December 2024, the unions reported that the money was not sent, leaving them unable to pay their staff or cover other expenses. Teachers got their salaries on December 17.

