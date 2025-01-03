Drunken Zambian Police Officer Frees 13 Suspects, Tells Them To Go And Celebrate New Year

7 minutes ago Fri, 03 Jan 2025 08:59:12 GMT

A drunk police officer in Zambia, Detective Inspector Titus Phiri, released 13 suspects from jail on New Year’s Eve so they could celebrate, reported BBC.

After letting them go, he also fled. The suspects were in jail for crimes like assault, robbery, and burglary.

All 13 suspects are now on the run, and the police are searching for them.

