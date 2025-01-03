Drunken Zambian Police Officer Frees 13 Suspects, Tells Them To Go And Celebrate New Year
A drunk police officer in Zambia, Detective Inspector Titus Phiri, released 13 suspects from jail on New Year’s Eve so they could celebrate, reported BBC.
After letting them go, he also fled. The suspects were in jail for crimes like assault, robbery, and burglary.
All 13 suspects are now on the run, and the police are searching for them.
The police spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, said Phiri took the cell keys from a constable while he was drunk. He said:
Subsequently, Detective Inspector Phiri unlocked both the male and female cells and instructed the suspects to leave, stating they were free to cross over into the new year.
Out of the 15 suspects in custody, 13 escaped. Following the incident, the officer fled the scene.
In response to the incident, former presidential spokesperson and lawyer Dickson Jere shared his thoughts on Facebook:
I keep laughing each time I picture the scenario – comical! But then, I remembered a similar incident in 1997.
On New Year’s Eve in 1997, the late, controversial High Court Judge Kabazo Chanda ordered the release of 53 suspects, some considered dangerous by the police.
Chanda was frustrated that these suspects had been arrested as far back as 1992 and had yet to appear in court.
More: Pindula News