Kariba Residents Urged To Avoid Bush Pathways After Lioness Sighting
Kariba residents have been advised to steer clear of bush pathways, especially at night, following a sighting of two lionesses crossing the main road into the bush corridor near Summerset Road.
Debbie Ottman, spokesperson for the Kariba Animal Welfare Trust Fund, urged residents to avoid traversing the bush and recommended walking in pairs to reduce the risk of lion attacks. Said Ottman (via NewsDay):
It is vital to walk in groups of at least two or more individuals and to stay on the main roads and avoiding using pathways through the bush, particularly at night.Feedback
Kariba is located within a wildlife area where lions and other predators are frequently observed, making it crucial for both residents and visitors to exercise caution.
Ottman also urged the public to report any lion sightings to aid in monitoring their movements and ensure community safety.
