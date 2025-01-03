Kariba Residents Urged To Avoid Bush Pathways After Lioness Sighting

5 minutes ago Fri, 03 Jan 2025 06:22:06 GMT

Kariba residents have been advised to steer clear of bush pathways, especially at night, following a sighting of two lionesses crossing the main road into the bush corridor near Summerset Road.

Debbie Ottman, spokesperson for the Kariba Animal Welfare Trust Fund, urged residents to avoid traversing the bush and recommended walking in pairs to reduce the risk of lion attacks. Said Ottman (via NewsDay):