Mnangagwa Promotes 27 Air Force Of Zimbabwe Officers

On Thursday, January 2, 2025, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), promoted 27 officers in the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ).

The promotions included two Air Commodores, 11 Group Captains, and 16 Wing Commanders. However, one Air Commodore and one Group Captain are currently out of the country on duty.

The promotions were made under Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act, which states:

