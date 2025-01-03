Mnangagwa Promotes 27 Air Force Of Zimbabwe Officers
On Thursday, January 2, 2025, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), promoted 27 officers in the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ).
The promotions included two Air Commodores, 11 Group Captains, and 16 Wing Commanders. However, one Air Commodore and one Group Captain are currently out of the country on duty.
The promotions were made under Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act, which states:
His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may, on the advice of the minister acting on the recommendation of the commander, promote or temporarily appoint an officer to a higher rank.
Speaking during the promotion of Air and Senior officers ceremony at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede said:
Having earned this promotion, it is a joyous moment for the elevated individuals and the organisation. The next step is to justify this elevation by performing to the expected standards.
The Airforce of Zimbabwe and the nation are faced with several challenges that require ingenuity. I therefore challenge the promoted officers and all officers in the Airforce of Zimbabwe to go beyond the routine tasks to become innovative leaders.
