Warrant Issued For Suspect In R440,000 Vehicle Supply Scam
Harare magistrate Stanley Mambanje on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest for Calton Mudiwiwa, who disappeared on the day he was supposed to hear his court verdict.
As reported by NewsDay, Mudiwiwa is accused of defrauding a South Africa-based company out of R440,000 in a failed vehicle supply deal.
The case was reported by Davure Mining, represented by its manager Masimba Mukarati.
Davure Mining is a company with operations in both South Africa and Zimbabwe, focusing on mining, cattle ranching, and agriculture.
According to prosecutors, on October 20, 2021, Mukarati wanted to buy a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 double-cab vehicle from South Africa. He shared this information with Mudiwiwa, who offered to help import the vehicle.
Davure Mining had money in its South Africa FNB Bank account and paid the vehicle’s price to Wish Worthy Investments, as instructed by Mudiwiwa.
After the payment, Mukarati provided proof of payment to Mudiwiwa, but Mudiwiwa allegedly failed to import the vehicle. He then started making false promises and became evasive.
Mukarati reported the issue to the police, which led to Mudiwiwa’s arrest.
