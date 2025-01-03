Warrant Issued For Suspect In R440,000 Vehicle Supply Scam

2 days ago Fri, 03 Jan 2025 12:01:48 GMT

Harare magistrate Stanley Mambanje on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest for Calton Mudiwiwa, who disappeared on the day he was supposed to hear his court verdict.

As reported by NewsDay, Mudiwiwa is accused of defrauding a South Africa-based company out of R440,000 in a failed vehicle supply deal.

The case was reported by Davure Mining, represented by its manager Masimba Mukarati.

Feedback