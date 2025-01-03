ZimParks Confirms Rescue Of Missing 7-Year-Old In Lion-Infested Park

However, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo clarified in a statement that the boy was actually 7 years old and found 49 kilometers away in Matusadonha National Park.

The boy disappeared on December 27, 2024, and was found on December 31, having survived in the lion-infested game park by eating wild fruits and drinking water from a hole he dug in the dry riverbed. Said Farawo:

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) is pleased to announce the successful rescue of a 7-year-old boy, who went missing on December 27, 2024, in the Marindi area (Manhanga).

A joint search operation was launched immediately after the report, involving ZimParks rangers, the local community, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Despite challenges posed by heavy rainfall, which disturbed the child’s footprints, our rangers persisted in their search.

On December 30, 2024, footprints were discovered in the Sakata Valley area of Matusadona National Park.

In the early hours of December 31, 2024, he was successfully located and identified.

Remarkably, it is estimated that he walked through the harsh terrain of the lion-infested Matusadonha National Park for 49 kilometres from his village to the point where he was found.

During this period, he survived on wild fruits and would dig a small hole along the dry river bank to access underground water to drink, a technique that is well-known in drought prone areas.

He was taken to the local clinic for preliminary examinations and later moved to Siakobvu hospital were further medical evaluations took place.

We commend the efforts of the rangers, community members, and the ZRP in ensuring the safe return of the boy to his family.

Their dedication and quick action highlight the strength of community collaboration in times of need.