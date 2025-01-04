Free Bail Granted To Pastor Charged With Rape of Sister-in-Law

5 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 08:02:19 GMT

Lloyd Kanyangarika Karuru, the founder of Followers of Christ Church International in Chinhoyi, has appeared in court on charges of raping his sister-in-law.

He was brought before regional magistrate Ignatius Mugova, who granted him free bail until January 10 for routine remand proceedings.

The allegations date back to 2019, when the complainant, a young woman living with Karuru’s family, reported repeated sexual abuse.

