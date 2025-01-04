Free Bail Granted To Pastor Charged With Rape of Sister-in-Law
Lloyd Kanyangarika Karuru, the founder of Followers of Christ Church International in Chinhoyi, has appeared in court on charges of raping his sister-in-law.
He was brought before regional magistrate Ignatius Mugova, who granted him free bail until January 10 for routine remand proceedings.
The allegations date back to 2019, when the complainant, a young woman living with Karuru’s family, reported repeated sexual abuse.
The court heard that Karuru manipulated their interactions, such as playing cellphone games, to initiate inappropriate contact, escalating to sexual acts without her consent.
He allegedly threatened her with harm if she disclosed the abuse, creating a climate of fear that allowed the abuse to continue until September 2023.
The complainant was later referred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for a medical examination, with findings expected to support the case against Karuru.
Prosecutor Mutsai Mollen Chitsiga said there is reasonable suspicion that Karuru committed the alleged offence.
Karuru, who is represented by Joshua Mangeyi, denies the allegations and will present his defence at the next court appearance.
More: Pindula News