Mnangagwa Promotes Six Army Colonels To Brigadier General

8 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 10:57:15 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, has promoted six Colonels in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to the rank of Brigadier-General.

The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c, Sub-section 2c, which reads: