Govt Vows To Intensify Crackdown On Smuggling And Unethical Business Practices

These roadblocks involve impromptu inspections and demands for documents proving that stock was imported legally.

The operation will also target businesses that index prices to parallel market rates and sell counterfeit, underweight, or unlabelled goods.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is leading the task force, working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the Consumer Protection Commission, and other law enforcement agencies.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Thomas Utete Wushe, said:

The operation is a live and permanent exercise that is here to stay. When the operation was intensified, some new measures were introduced, and these are here to stay.

In a separate interview with The Sunday Mail, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube said:

Smuggling introduces unfair competition by allowing goods to bypass duties and taxes, effectively disadvantaging law-abiding and compliant local businesses. By cracking down on these activities, we ensure a level playing field for local enterprises to thrive. The smuggled goods deprive the nation of the much-needed revenue that could otherwise be directed towards critical developmental projects, such as infrastructure, healthcare and education. This operation is a step towards closing these revenue leakages. The operation thus sends a strong message about the Government’s zero tolerance for smuggling. It underscores our commitment to enforcing compliance with customs and tax laws, which is essential for the efficient functioning of the economy. This operation is part of the multi-tier border-enforcement strategy to bolster border security and mitigate against illicit trade, thereby protecting the integrity of our trade system. Unregulated inflows of smuggled goods threaten the survival of local industries, which provide jobs for many Zimbabweans. Tackling smuggling ensures these jobs are protected, supporting livelihoods and reducing unemployment.

