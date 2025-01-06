Husband Kills Wife And Then Commits Suicide

9 minutes ago Mon, 06 Jan 2025 11:47:00 GMT

A tragic incident occurred on January 2, 2025, in Gutu District, Masvingo Province, where a 46-year-old man allegedly murdered his 40-year-old wife before taking his own life.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Raramai Dhewa was found dead with multiple injuries in a kitchen hut.

Her husband, Fungai Chitsale, was later discovered hanging from a roof truss with a nylon rope in a two-bedroom house. Police said:

