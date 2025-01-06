Husband Kills Wife And Then Commits Suicide
A tragic incident occurred on January 2, 2025, in Gutu District, Masvingo Province, where a 46-year-old man allegedly murdered his 40-year-old wife before taking his own life.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Raramai Dhewa was found dead with multiple injuries in a kitchen hut.
Her husband, Fungai Chitsale, was later discovered hanging from a roof truss with a nylon rope in a two-bedroom house. Police said:
In a separate case, police in Filabusi are seeking information that could lead to the arrest of Zenzo Moyo (32), Ayanda Moyo (30), Nqobizita Moyo (34), Senly Moyo (29), Paul Ndlovu (36), and Donald Sibanda (30).
The suspects are wanted in connection with a murder that took place on January 3, 2025, at Village 16 B, Nkankezi.
They allegedly attacked the victim, Talent Hlongwane (29), with spears, axes, and machetes, accusing him of being a bully.
