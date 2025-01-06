Lake Kariba Sees Water Level Improvement, But Long Road Ahead

5 minutes ago Mon, 06 Jan 2025 13:40:17 GMT

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) reported on Monday, January 6, 2025, that the water level in Lake Kariba is steadily rising due to consistent rainfall over the reservoir and its immediate catchment area.

In their latest update, ZRA said the usable live storage for power generation is currently at 2.61%.

While this is an improvement, it is still significantly lower compared to the 12.32% recorded on the same date in 2024. The ZRA said:

