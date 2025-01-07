Ndiraya Joins Scottland As Head Coach

3 minutes ago Tue, 07 Jan 2025 11:02:25 GMT

Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Scottland FC have appointed Tonderai Ndiraya, former head coach of Simba Bhora, as their new head coach.

Scottland confirmed the appointment on their social media platforms on Monday, January 6.

Ndiraya, who led Simba Bhora to the 2024 PSL title, takes over from Genesis Mangombe, who secured Scottland’s promotion to the top flight by winning the Northern Region Soccer League title last year.

Feedback