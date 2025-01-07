Ndiraya Joins Scottland As Head Coach
Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Scottland FC have appointed Tonderai Ndiraya, former head coach of Simba Bhora, as their new head coach.
Scottland confirmed the appointment on their social media platforms on Monday, January 6.
Ndiraya, who led Simba Bhora to the 2024 PSL title, takes over from Genesis Mangombe, who secured Scottland’s promotion to the top flight by winning the Northern Region Soccer League title last year.
Both Ndiraya and Mangombe are former Dynamos coaches, with Ndiraya being succeeded by Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa and Mangombe by Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe.
According to The Herald, in preparation for his new role, Scottland sponsored Ndiraya’s three-week trip to Turkey as part of an exchange program with Kocaelispor, a First Division club in the Turkish Football Federation second tier.
Ndiraya returned from Turkey over the weekend, just in time for his unveiling.
More: Pindula News