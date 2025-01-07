ZimParks Confirms Mysterious Deaths 19 Hippos In 3 Months

4 minutes ago Tue, 07 Jan 2025 10:25:19 GMT

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has confirmed the deaths of 19 hippopotamuses over the past three months.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said on Tuesday, January 7, that 18 of the hippos died in the Sapi Safari Area, while one died in Chirundu.

He added that the cause of death is still under investigation, and samples have been sent for lab testing. He said:

