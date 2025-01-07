ZimParks Confirms Mysterious Deaths 19 Hippos In 3 Months
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has confirmed the deaths of 19 hippopotamuses over the past three months.
ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said on Tuesday, January 7, that 18 of the hippos died in the Sapi Safari Area, while one died in Chirundu.
He added that the cause of death is still under investigation, and samples have been sent for lab testing. He said:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is saddened to report the deaths of 18 hippos in the Sapi Safari Area and 1 in Chirundu over the last 3 months.
The Authority is carrying out investigations with various partners to ascertain the cause of deaths. Samples have been taken and sent for lab testing and we are waiting for the results.
The health and safety of wildlife in Zimbabwe remain our top priority, and we are committed to providing thorough updates as new information becomes available.
