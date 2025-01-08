ARTUZ Questions Safety Standards After Worker Death At Trabablas Interchange Site
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has expressed outrage over the death of a worker at the Trabablas Interchange project site on Monday, January 6.
The union asserted that the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident point to compromises on safety standards at the workplace.
According to Tefoma Construction (Pvt) Ltd, the deceased was an employee of Manzlink, the specialist subcontracted company at the site.
Tefoma said the worker died due to a mechanical failure during crane de-erection operations at the project site.
ARTUZ has demanded the prompt finalisation of investigations into the accident. The union added:
We stand ready to engage experts to review whatever outcome will be presented to the nation.
The Union demands a safety audit of the operations at Mbudzi roundabout.
We are irked to learn that the workers engaged at this site are being exploited, being paid peanuts and working for long hours.
The Union will deploy a team on a fact finding mission to the site and explore means of protecting the rights of workers at the construction site.
The Trabablas Interchange project, formerly known as the Mbudzi Interchange, encompasses the construction of 15 bridges: 13 on the interchange itself and two on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.
As of November 2024, the project was 85% complete, with 11 of the 15 bridges finished.
More: Pindula News