Harare Man (32) Stoned To Death Over Gay Taunt
A 32-year-old man from Harare was stoned to death on Monday, January 6, after allegedly mocking a suspect by calling him gay for wearing earrings.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the murder on their official X account on Tuesday. The ZRP said:
On 06/01/25, Police in Harare arrested Benedict Rueben in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Boka Bus terminus along Harare –Masvingo Road.Feedback
The suspect hit the victim, Maxwell Mahanzu (32) with a stone after the victim mocked him, claiming that he was gay since he was wearing earrings. The victim died on the spot.
In Zimbabwe, being referred to as gay is considered an insult, despite homosexuality and lesbianism being normalised in many Western countries.
Former President Robert Mugabe frequently spoke out against homosexuality, characterising gay people as “worse than dogs and pigs.”
