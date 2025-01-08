Harare Man (32) Stoned To Death Over Gay Taunt

The suspect hit the victim, Maxwell Mahanzu (32) with a stone after the victim mocked him, claiming that he was gay since he was wearing earrings. The victim died on the spot.

In Zimbabwe, being referred to as gay is considered an insult, despite homosexuality and lesbianism being normalised in many Western countries.

Former President Robert Mugabe frequently spoke out against homosexuality, characterising gay people as “worse than dogs and pigs.”

