Renowned South African Artist, Winnie Khumalo, Dies At 51

5 minutes ago Wed, 08 Jan 2025 15:24:32 GMT

South African actress and singer Winnie Khumalo passed away on Tuesday at the age of 51 after a short illness.

Known for her long musical career that began in the 1980s, Khumalo also made appearances in popular South African TV series.

She is best remembered for her hit song “Live My Life” and for collaborating with prominent South African artists, including the late Brenda Fassie.

Feedback