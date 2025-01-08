Renowned South African Artist, Winnie Khumalo, Dies At 51
South African actress and singer Winnie Khumalo passed away on Tuesday at the age of 51 after a short illness.
Known for her long musical career that began in the 1980s, Khumalo also made appearances in popular South African TV series.
She is best remembered for her hit song “Live My Life” and for collaborating with prominent South African artists, including the late Brenda Fassie.
Her sister, Tshepi Akeepile, told SABC News that Khumalo passed away on the way to the hospital. She said:
My sister was sick. She did have a short illness and we really thought she was recovering. But this morning it turned out she hadn’t fully recovered from her illness. She was quickly rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead.
It is not clear what Khumalo was suffering from. She leaves behind a rich legacy in music and television, and she was a household name known for her powerful voice and versatile performances.
She released numerous solo albums and also served as a backup singer for Brenda Fassie.
Khumalo is survived by her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, who is also a singer, and her son, Thabo Khumalo.
