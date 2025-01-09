Chiwenga Ridicules Zimbabwean Careworkers In The UK, Claims They Care For Former Prostitutes

You are the one taking care of the mother suffering from dementia as they go on vacation.

You will be busy taking pictures of yourself and sending them back home saying life is good.

You have never washed your mother’s clothes, have never bathed her or your grandmother but you are doing it all because of money.

Some of these women were commercial sex workers who were abandoned by their children and are now being taken care of by the State. Those are the people you are taking care of in England.

Reports suggest that over 4,500 Zimbabwean-trained nurses and doctors are employed by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Thousands more have gone to the UK as nurse aides, while countries such as Australia, the USA, and New Zealand have also welcomed many from Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga, however, argued that such work should not be tolerated, as it can lead to mental fatigue. He said:

When you come back from work after finishing your shift, when you have spent the day bearing their spits on your face, what kind of love would you give to your spouse? Do you know that taking care of a mental patient causes mental fatigue because you are spending the day with them? Their relatives looked for you to do it because they did not want to do it themselves.

Zimbabwean caregivers in the UK form a considerable chunk of the country’s diaspora community. Diasporans contributed 25% of Zimbabwe’s total foreign currency earnings last year.

