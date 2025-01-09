Reversing Car Kills 8-Month-Old Baby
An 8-month-old baby tragically died after being run over by a reversing car at a plot in Bulawayo on Tuesday.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, saying the toddler had been left unattended by her mother, who was harvesting tomatoes at the plot. The ZRP said:
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 07/01/25 at Plot 66 Glengarry, Bulawayo. A toddler (eight months) was killed after being run over by an Isuzu DMax vehicle which was reversing.Feedback
The toddler was sleeping near the vehicle where she had been left unattended by her mother who was harvesting tomatoes at the plot.
In response to the police statement which was posted on X, one Dumisani Makoni urged motorists to first look under and around their vehicles before driving off to avert such incidents. He said:
Why is it hard for motorists to look under and around first before driving? This should be basic and common sense tells you to look under and behind the car if there is a possibility of children being in that area.
