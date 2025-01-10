"King Munhumutapa" Denied Bail

Chiminya, arrested on 16 December 2024, faces charges of undermining the authority of the President. He allegedly claims that he was appointed “King Munhumutapa” by a spirit medium, granting him the authority to install and remove traditional chiefs. Prosecutors argue that his self-proclaimed powers have caused unrest in some communities.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works filed a complaint against Chiminya, leading to his arrest.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that in February, Chiminya visited Chief Seke’s homestead in Dema and informed him that he had been “dethroned,” subsequently declaring Masimba Rubatika as the new Chief Seke.

Between June 11 and October 31, Chiminya is accused of appointing three more chiefs in Chirumhanzu and Zaka without legal authority.

The chiefs are Julius Chimbi as Chief Chigwegwe, Hama Piki as another chief in Chirumanzu, and Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka, Masvingo.

Chief Chimanike, the traditional Chief Seke, reported Chiminya’s actions to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in June.

The prosecution argued that Chiminya’s actions violated both the Zimbabwean Constitution and the Traditional Leaders Act, which exclusively grants the President the authority to appoint and remove chiefs.

The title Munhumutapa (or Mwenemutapa) was used by the rulers of the Kingdom of Mutapa, also known as the Mutapa Empire.

This kingdom, which existed from around 1430 to 1760, was located in what is now Zimbabwe and expanded into parts of Mozambique, Botswana, Malawi, and Zambia.

The title Munhumutapa means “he who conquers” or “owner of the conquered land,” reflecting the kingdom’s expansionist nature.

