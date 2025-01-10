Zimbabwe's Dam Water Levels Up by 1.59%

5 minutes ago Fri, 10 Jan 2025 05:53:42 GMT

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) says water levels in the country’s major dams are on the rise, thanks to the recent wet spell being experienced nationwide.

Speaking to ZBC News, ZINWA spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga revealed that the dams, which had been adversely affected by the El Nino-induced drought last summer, are now seeing a significant recovery. She said: