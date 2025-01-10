Zimbabwe's Dam Water Levels Up by 1.59%
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) says water levels in the country’s major dams are on the rise, thanks to the recent wet spell being experienced nationwide.
Speaking to ZBC News, ZINWA spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga revealed that the dams, which had been adversely affected by the El Nino-induced drought last summer, are now seeing a significant recovery. She said:
The current wet spell being experienced in the country continues to push water levels in major dams up with national average at 59 percent, making 1.59 improvement by December 30, the average levels, however, remain below the 78 percent during the same period last year.Feedback
We are hopeful to see an improvement as the current rains continue to push water levels up
Tugwi Mukosi is now at 60 percent, Masembura is at 78 percent as well as Khami and Exchange dams supplied by Gwayi River, is now 100 percent full.
