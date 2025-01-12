Armed Robbers Strike Financial Institution In Beatrice, Make Off With US$3,500

4 minutes ago Sun, 12 Jan 2025 13:51:41 GMT

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a financial institution in Beatrice on Saturday morning.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information that could help apprehend the culprits.

According to a statement from the ZRP, three unidentified male suspects, armed with pistols and wearing face masks, seized keys from the teller at the booth.

Feedback