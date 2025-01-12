Armed Robbers Strike Financial Institution In Beatrice, Make Off With US$3,500
Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a financial institution in Beatrice on Saturday morning.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information that could help apprehend the culprits.
According to a statement from the ZRP, three unidentified male suspects, armed with pistols and wearing face masks, seized keys from the teller at the booth.
They forcibly took US$3,500 in cash and three cellphones before locking the teller in the booth and making their escape in a silver-grey Toyota Sienta.
Police are urging anyone with information about the robbery to come forward. Said the ZRP:
The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Beatrice Township, Beatrice on 11/01/25 at around 0900 hours.
Three unidentified male suspect who were armed with pistols and wearing face masks, pounced at a local financial institution and demanded keys to the booth from the teller.
The suspects gained entrance into the booth and stole US$3 500.00 cash and three cellphones.
The suspects locked the teller into the booth before driving away in a Silver Grey Toyota Sienta with no vehicle registration number plates.
Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
