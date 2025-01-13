Gwanda Magistrate Sentenced To Seven Years For Soliciting US$3,000 Bribe

However, he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison, with two years suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. Additionally, he was ordered to return the bribe amount he received.

Gwitima presided over the case after Bulawayo magistrates recused themselves.

In delivering the sentence, Gwitima stressed the urgent need to combat the rampant corruption that has become a pervasive issue throughout the country.

He underscored the responsibility of the courts to take a stand against such misconduct and restore integrity within public service. Said the magistrate:

Members of the judiciary must honor their public offices and must not solicit gifts or bribes. The aggravating factors far outweigh the mitigating factors in this case.

Gwitima said that all witnesses provided substantial evidence, and the offender was caught red-handed, which led to the guilty verdict.

In mitigation, Phiri’s lawyer, Prince Butshe Dube from Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, urged for a lenient sentence.

He said Phiri was a first-time offender who had already lost his job and was the sole breadwinner for his wife and three children.

Prosecuting, Acumen Khupe, informed the court that the offense occurred after Phiri granted an interim protection order to Qiniso Ncube against her former husband, Lungisani “Two Minutes” Ncube, on August 27 2024. A warrant of arrest for Ncube was attached to the protection order.

On September 4, Phiri called Ncube, claiming he wanted to assist him in his domestic violence case.

He falsely alleged that officers from the President’s Office, police, and the National Prosecuting Authority were involved and demanded a US$3,000 bribe to prevent Ncube from being jailed.

Ncube informed Phiri that he would try to raise the money, but Phiri persistently called to demand it.

During their conversations, Ncube negotiated the amount down to US$2,500 and was instructed to deliver the money to Phiri’s residence the next morning.

Ncube reported the matter to the police, providing audio recordings of his conversations with Phiri.

A sting operation was set up, and the following morning, police accompanied Ncube to his meeting with Phiri.

Phiri was arrested after accepting the trap money, which was found in the right pocket of his boxer shorts.

In his closing arguments, Khupe highlighted the severity of Phiri’s actions, saying Phiri abused his position as a judicial officer, exploiting court proceedings for personal gain.

He said such conduct erodes public confidence in the justice system and warrants a fitting sentence.

