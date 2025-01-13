Majority Of CCC MPs Skip Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm Tour

CCC has 88 MPs and 27 senators in Parliament and reports indicate that most of the legislators belong to the Timba faction.

According to NewsDay, the Timba faction instructed its 50 MPs and 11 Senators not to attend, while the Ncube faction also discouraged attendance.

Tshabangu had encouraged MPs to attend as a platform for dialogue with Mnangagwa, but less than 20 lawmakers showed up.

Most of the attending MPs were appointed by Tshabangu after he recalled dozens of legislators after the August 2023 harmonised elections.

Despite the low turnout, Tshabangu described the attendance as “good”. He said:

This is the most significant event in the current context of solution-finding, nation-building and consensus. Zimbabwe is our country. We will find a way of solving our admittedly self-evident national challenges. There is an answer, we will find a way. All we need is to be brave.

Some of the Parliamentary representatives who attended the tour included Matabeleland MPs Charles Moyo, Kucaca Phulu, and Thokozani Khupe, among others.

Edwin Mushoriwa, the chief whip of the Ncube-led CCC faction, said the party’s legislators did not attend because there was no formal communication from Parliament.

Many perceive the meeting at Precabe Farm as part of Mnangagwa’s backers’ strategy to extend his term of office beyond the current two terms by buying support from the opposition.

More: Pindula News

