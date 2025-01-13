POTRAZ Grants ZODSAT License To Resell Starlink Kits In Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago Mon, 13 Jan 2025 10:53:27 GMT

Local internet service provider (ISP), ZODSAT, has received official approval from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) to distribute Starlink kits in Zimbabwe.

Previously, only TelOne and Aura were authorised to resell Starlink kits in the country.

In a letter to ZODSAT, POTRAZ formally recognized the ISP as an official Starlink reseller. The letter reads:

