POTRAZ Grants ZODSAT License To Resell Starlink Kits In Zimbabwe
Local internet service provider (ISP), ZODSAT, has received official approval from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) to distribute Starlink kits in Zimbabwe.
Previously, only TelOne and Aura were authorised to resell Starlink kits in the country.
In a letter to ZODSAT, POTRAZ formally recognized the ISP as an official Starlink reseller. The letter reads:
We are pleased to inform you that your application to become a Starlink agency/reseller which has been under consideration has been successfully approved. You may now proceed with the next steps to begin offering Starlink services to your customers.
Starlink was granted a license to operate in Zimbabwe last year and went live in September. However, despite many ISPs signing agreements with Starlink to become resellers, they still require approval from the regulator to do so.
When Starlink was licensed, a surge of interest followed, driven by the promise of high-speed internet, particularly in remote and underserved areas.
These regions often lack traditional internet infrastructure, leading to unreliable connectivity. In contrast, Starlink’s satellite internet technology offers a more stable and faster connection at a relatively lower cost than existing services.
More: Pindula News