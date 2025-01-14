Chinese Bus Manufacturer Zhong Tong Suspends Operations In Zimbabwe
Zhong Tong Bus, a Chinese bus manufacturing company, has suspended its operations in Zimbabwe, effective January 14, 2025.
Zhengzhou Bus Zimbabwe, trading as Zhong Tong Bus Zimbabwe, confirmed the development in a statement but did not disclose the reasons for its decision. Reads the statement:
This serves to notify that Zhengzhou Bus Zimbabwe has suspended it’s business operation in Zimbabwe with effect from 14 January 2025. On behalf of the Zhong Tong Management we would like to thank you all our valued customers for your continued support.Feedback
The government of Zimbabwe recently announced the suspension of customs duty on semi-knocked-down bus kits.
According to Statutory Instrument 194 of 2024, published in the Government Gazette on December 30, 2024, customs duty has been suspended on semi-knocked down bus kits imported or taken out of bond by an approved assembler for the assembly of buses.
The suspension will be in effect for five years, from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals