Chinese Bus Manufacturer Zhong Tong Suspends Operations In Zimbabwe

The government of Zimbabwe recently announced the suspension of customs duty on semi-knocked-down bus kits.

According to Statutory Instrument 194 of 2024, published in the Government Gazette on December 30, 2024, customs duty has been suspended on semi-knocked down bus kits imported or taken out of bond by an approved assembler for the assembly of buses.

The suspension will be in effect for five years, from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.

More: Pindula News

