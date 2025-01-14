Court Dismisses Chimombe And Mpofu Application In Streetlight Tender Fraud Case

Chimombe and Mpofu are being represented by lawyers Tapson Dzvetero and Arshiel Mugiya.

The court heard that in January 2024, the Harare City Council launched a streetlight rehabilitation project in preparation for the SADC summit.

The council invited bids, and 11 companies responded, including Juluka Endo Joint Venture (Pvt) Ltd, a company co-owned by Mpofu.

The tender invitation required all prospective bidders to provide stamped audited financial statements for the previous two years, as well as proof of payment for special procurement oversight committee and administration fees, among other conditions.

It is alleged that on April 19, 2024, an evaluation committee awarded contracts for eight lots to rehabilitate the streetlights.

However, Mpofu’s company failed to meet the requirements, as its audited financial statements lacked an audit opinion, a key prerequisite for bidding.

Despite this, the council invited Mpofu’s company to submit a revised bid, which allegedly contained falsified statements.

Mpofu is said to have misrepresented his company’s compliance with procurement regulations.

Court documents reveal that Mpofu submitted a bid security dated March 26, which had been used in a previous unsuccessful tender.

He also submitted audit documents that he claimed were prepared by three consultancy firms, but these companies were reportedly unregistered, according to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mpofu’s company was eventually awarded the contract, with Chimombe allegedly signing as a witness. The duo reportedly received a part payment of US$260,000.

The case has been postponed to January 27 for routine remand.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment