Harare Man To Plead Guilty To Robbing Two Mukuru Booths

The alleged crimes date back to December 16, 2024, when Chada and his gang reportedly robbed the Mukuru Money Transfer booth at Glen View Shopping Centre.

They arrived in a black Toyota Mark X, parked outside the booth, and confronted the complainant, Tawanda Tagara, who was on duty. The robbers fired shots into the air and ordered everyone inside the booth to lie down.

They then threatened Tagara with firearms and demanded money, forcing him to open the cash box containing US$1,839 and R2,350, which they placed in a black satchel.

In addition, they searched client Proud Muchairi, stealing his brown wallet, which contained US$950, a driver’s license, and business cards, before making their escape, firing shots into the air.

Four days later, on December 20, the gang struck again at the Mukuru Money Transfer booth at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku.

The suspects, who were reportedly driving an unmarked silver Toyota Sienta, fired shots into the air and demanded cash from complainant Belinda Chapepura.

Despite her pressing the panic button linked to Safeguard Rapid Response, the robbers continued their attack, threatening to shoot her. She complied, handing over US$1,374 and R22,000 before they escaped.

On January 3, the gang targeted the Mukuru Money Transfer booth at Manyame Complex. Armed with pistols, they demanded money from employees Munyaradzi Rusere and Sarafina Banda, threatening them with death.

After stealing two cash boxes containing US$5,530 and R18,700, they confronted Sarudzai Pupajena, an EcoCash operator, and stole US$680 in cash and a G-Tel cell phone. The gang fired a shot into the air before fleeing the scene.

The gang’s final known robbery occurred on Saturday at a Mukuru Money Transfer booth in Beatrice. After attacking tellers Simbarashe Mutirandwa and Tatenda Walter Muchenje, one gang member drew a pistol and demanded the booth’s door keys.

The robbers stole US$3,500, ransacked the booth for other valuables, and took two Mukuru cell phones, as well as the teller’s Samsung A35 cellphone. They locked the two tellers in the booth before escaping.

Chada was arrested after police received a tip-off. Upon searching his car, they discovered three Thunder T90 explosive dynamites, one Emex explosive dynamite, and detonator cables, all without a valid license for possession.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

More: Pindula News

