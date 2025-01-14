Mukuru Expands Financial Services In Zimbabwe With New Mobile Wallet

To avoid disappointing people who travel long distances to receive their remittances which they use for food, school fees and other essential services, we now have 250 of our own service points. With a network stretching across urban and rural areas, we can reach more people than ever, providing constant cash availability and valuable digital solutions, such as the Mukuru Wallet, to underserved communities. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Doug Tait-Knight, CEO of Mukuru Zimbabwe Financial Services, said the company is leveraging the wallet to capitalize on its strengths, particularly its robust network and advanced technology.

Mukuru has also formed partnerships with organizations such as COTTCO and the United Nations, through the World Food Programme and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

These collaborations will facilitate a variety of payments, including disbursements to farmers, payroll support for small businesses, and ensuring traceable aid distributions.

Kevin Nyakotyo, Mukuru’s enterprise sales manager for Zimbabwe and Zambia said:

Our success in the end-user sector has enabled us to set in motion plans to enter the business sector. Whether it is for tobacco or cotton, payments made to farmers are often large sums of money. The Mukuru Wallet will make receiving these large sums of money far safer because beneficiaries won’t need to draw all their cash at the same time. We have a mandate to educate the market based on trends we see, and with this wallet, we are reaching out to both organisations and individuals and giving them peace of mind to know their funds will be safe and can be collected at any time. They can withdraw an amount that suits them with full confidence the cash will be available wherever they are, whenever they need it.

The platform is designed to improve safety and convenience by eliminating the need for individuals to carry large sums of cash.

Users can easily perform transactions, including paying for electricity, purchasing airtime, settling DSTV bills, and covering insurance payments directly through the wallet.

