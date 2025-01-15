Heroic Mufakose Residents Capture Robbers Mid-Crime
Two robbers were apprehended by members of the public in Mufakose, Harare, on Sunday after their victims cried out for help during the robbery.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the two suspects, Vincent Tabvirakare (41) and Peter Munyaradzi Runganga (35), had stolen US$400, over R1000, and cellphones from their victims before being captured. Police said:
The ZRP confirms the arrest of Vincent Tabvirakare (41) and Peter Munyaradzi Runganga (35) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Mufakose, Harare on 12/01/25 in which US$400.00, ZAR1 050.00 cash and four cellphones were stolen.Feedback
The suspects were apprehended by the members of the public after the complainants shouted for help whilst the robbery was in progress.
Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of two other suspects, only identified as Zindoga and Gumbura, who are currently being sought in connection with the robbery case.
More: Pindula News
