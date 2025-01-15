Heroic Mufakose Residents Capture Robbers Mid-Crime

6 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 05:52:52 GMT

Two robbers were apprehended by members of the public in Mufakose, Harare, on Sunday after their victims cried out for help during the robbery.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the two suspects, Vincent Tabvirakare (41) and Peter Munyaradzi Runganga (35), had stolen US$400, over R1000, and cellphones from their victims before being captured. Police said: