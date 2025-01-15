Man Steals Goat, Sells The Meat To Owner As Bushbuck
Shylock Zulu, a 28-year-old from Themba Ndlovu Homestead, Mashala Village in Hwange, was convicted of theft by the magistrates court.
He stole a goat, slaughtered it, and then sold the meat to the goat’s owner.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on January 8, 2025, Zulu took a black and white male goat belonging to Thabani Sibanda from the Mashala grazing area.
He then slaughtered the goat and went to Sibanda’s homestead, where he sold the meat for US$15, claiming it was bushbuck meat.
Sibanda became suspicious that the meat was from his missing goat.
Following an investigation, Zulu was sentenced to six months in prison, with three months suspended on the condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.
The remaining three months were suspended on the condition that Zulu pay the restitution of ZiG1057 to the complainant.
More: Pindula News