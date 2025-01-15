Man Steals Goat, Sells The Meat To Owner As Bushbuck

4 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 10:40:49 GMT

Shylock Zulu, a 28-year-old from Themba Ndlovu Homestead, Mashala Village in Hwange, was convicted of theft by the magistrates court.

He stole a goat, slaughtered it, and then sold the meat to the goat’s owner.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on January 8, 2025, Zulu took a black and white male goat belonging to Thabani Sibanda from the Mashala grazing area.

