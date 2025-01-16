Police Arrest "Street Kid" For Allegedly Killing Passerby In Harare CBD
Police in Harare have arrested a “street kid” named Godknows Chataika, who allegedly killed a passerby in the central business district.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Chataika snatched the victim’s cellphone, identified as Kivo Muzari (24), before shoving him.
Muzari fell and hit the tarmac with his head, succumbing to the head injury. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms the arrest of Godknows Chataika in connection with a case of murder which occurred at the corner of Kwame Nkurumah Street and Chinhoyi Street, Harare on 15/01/25 in which Kivo Muzari (24) died.
The suspect, who is a street kid, allegedly snatched the victim’s cellphone before pushing him. Resultantly, the victim fell and hit the tarmac with the head. The victim succumbed to the head injury.
Meanwhile, the police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of three other suspects only identified as Witty, Maken and Kedha, who are being sought in connection with this case.
More: Pindula News