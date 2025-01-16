Police Arrest "Street Kid" For Allegedly Killing Passerby In Harare CBD

4 minutes ago Thu, 16 Jan 2025 13:38:58 GMT

Police in Harare have arrested a “street kid” named Godknows Chataika, who allegedly killed a passerby in the central business district.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Chataika snatched the victim’s cellphone, identified as Kivo Muzari (24), before shoving him.

Muzari fell and hit the tarmac with his head, succumbing to the head injury. The ZRP said:

