Woman Injured By Stray Bullet As CID Officers Chase Suspected Criminals In Bulawayo
A woman was injured by a stray bullet in Bulawayo city centre on Tuesday at around 4 PM. The bullet was reportedly fired by members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who were pursuing suspected criminals.
The woman sustained a thigh injury and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical attention.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Fort Street and 12th Avenue.
Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, said an official statement on the incident would be released.
A family member who spoke to CITE said that the victim had just purchased stationery from a shop along Fort Street and was crossing the road to run other errands when she was shot. Said the family member:
While crossing the road, she was shot in the thigh. The officers, who were pursuing criminals in a white Fortuner vehicle, didn’t stop to assess the situation and continued with their operation.
Bystanders at the scene immediately called for an ambulance, and she was swiftly transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for treatment. Added the family member:
Fortunately, the bullet passed cleanly through her thigh, so no surgery was required. She is now recovering at home, although we continue to make hospital visits.
The police have reportedly been checking on the woman and have offered to assist with her medical bills.
More: Pindula News