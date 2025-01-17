Woman Injured By Stray Bullet As CID Officers Chase Suspected Criminals In Bulawayo

7 minutes ago Fri, 17 Jan 2025 15:07:26 GMT

A woman was injured by a stray bullet in Bulawayo city centre on Tuesday at around 4 PM. The bullet was reportedly fired by members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who were pursuing suspected criminals.

The woman sustained a thigh injury and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical attention.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Fort Street and 12th Avenue.

