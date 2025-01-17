ZIMSEC Releases 2024 O-Level Results

6 minutes ago Fri, 17 Jan 2025 13:10:55 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the 2024 Ordinary Level results on Friday, January 17.

ZIMSEC board chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, announced that candidates can access their results for the next five days starting today on the ZIMSEC website. The results revealed a pass rate of 33.19%.

To access the results on ZIMSEC’s online portal, here are the steps to follow:

