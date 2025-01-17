ZIMSEC Releases 2024 O-Level Results
6 minutes agoFri, 17 Jan 2025 13:10:55 GMT
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the 2024 Ordinary Level results on Friday, January 17.
ZIMSEC board chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, announced that candidates can access their results for the next five days starting today on the ZIMSEC website. The results revealed a pass rate of 33.19%.
To access the results on ZIMSEC’s online portal, here are the steps to follow:
- Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
- If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
- You’ll then land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can enter your details)
- Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
- You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC O-Level results online.
More to follow…
More: Pindula News