Harare City Council Officials Question Water Plant Deal

A series of meetings have been held to discuss the agreement between the government and Helcraw Electrical Projects.

On January 12, city officials, including acting water director Richard Kunyadini attended a meeting at Makombe Building.

The meeting emphasised on the need to first conduct a due diligence on Helcraw Electrical Projects, focusing on whether they have capacity to fund the project.

It was centred on privatisation of water and sewer services and introducing Helcraw who had signed a Memorandum of Understanding as the chosen investor without having gone through any tender process.

The meeting focused on a number of issues that include whether Helcraw Electrical Projects had the financial and technical capacity to roll out the massive project.

Officials also questioned whether Helcraw Electrical Projects had presented the proof of funding to finance the project.

More importantly, the meeting questioned why a project of this scope could be awarded without first conducting due diligence on Helcraw Electrical Projects.