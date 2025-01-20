53-Year-Old Zimbabwean Arrested By South Africa's Hawks For Possessing Explosives
A 53-year-old Zimbabwean national was expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court in South Africa on Monday. He is accused of possessing explosives.
The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said the man was arrested at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on January 17, 2025. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said:
It is alleged that police stopped and searched a bus that was driven from Zimbabwe to South Africa.Feedback
During the search, the police found a piece of luggage on top of the fuel tank. When inspecting thoroughly, they noticed that the bag carried explosives.
Mmuroa said bomb technicians from the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Local Criminal Record Central in Musina were called to the scene. He said:
The luggage was removed from the bus. They found three reels of detonating fuse of 350 meters each inside, valued at over R105,000, and a passport.
The police managed to identify the suspect through his passport and placed him under arrest.
