53-Year-Old Zimbabwean Arrested By South Africa's Hawks For Possessing Explosives

11 minutes ago Mon, 20 Jan 2025 12:16:13 GMT

A 53-year-old Zimbabwean national was expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court in South Africa on Monday. He is accused of possessing explosives.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said the man was arrested at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on January 17, 2025. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said: