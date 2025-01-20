Dynamos Appoints Mablanyo As Permanent Head Coach

Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has been appointed as the substantive Head Coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Chigowe has been the Interim Head Coach since his appointment on 05 August 2024. Since then, the 60-year-old coach has been in charge of 20 games in all competitions as the Glamour Boys finished the season on a high.

During that period, the team won 10, drew five and lost five to give Chigowe a 50 per cent win ratio. But more importantly, the Glamour Boys were able to defend the Chibuku Super Cup title by beating Ngezi Platinum Stars in a thrilling final at Rufaro Stadium.

With the preseason for the 2025 campaign kicking in last week, Chigowe has set his sights on assembling a strong squad that will battle on three fronts.

The Glamour Boys will be looking forward to mounting a serious title challenge in the 2025 Castle Lager Premiership and to trying to defend the Chibuku Super Cup for a record-extending third time.

In August, the Club will also return to the CAF Confederation Cup where we agonisingly missed out on the group stages last year…

Meanwhile, Chigowe is finalising on the appointments of his backroom staff. The Club will make a further announcements when all the necessary formalities have been completed.