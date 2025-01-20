Fire Brigade Vehicle Collides Head-On While Responding To Head-on Collision Involving Overloaded Kombi

6 minutes ago Mon, 20 Jan 2025 19:58:51 GMT

A kombi with 23 passengers collided head-on with an Isuzu light truck with no passengers. The accident occurred at around 7:45 AM on Monday, 20 January, along Domboshava Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident, which happened opposite Philadelphia School, Borrowdale, Harare.

The ZRP said 25 people were injured and were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical care.

