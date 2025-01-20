Fire Brigade Vehicle Collides Head-On While Responding To Head-on Collision Involving Overloaded Kombi
A kombi with 23 passengers collided head-on with an Isuzu light truck with no passengers. The accident occurred at around 7:45 AM on Monday, 20 January, along Domboshava Road.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident, which happened opposite Philadelphia School, Borrowdale, Harare.
The ZRP said 25 people were injured and were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical care.
Eyewitnesses alleged that the kombi overtook an unknown vehicle in front of an oncoming vehicle, leading to the collision.
In another accident on Domboshava Road, a fire brigade vehicle collided with a Nissan March opposite stand number 144.
The fire brigade vehicle had six passengers, while the Nissan March had three passengers.
The fire brigade vehicle was en route to attend the first accident involving the Kombi and Isuzu light truck.
The ZRP has urged drivers to be safety conscious on the roads.