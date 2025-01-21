Lower Six Classes To Start On January 27
Lower Six (Form 5) classes will begin on January 27 after the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the November 2024 O’ Level results last Friday.
The Primary and Secondary Education Secretary, Moses Mhike, confirmed the date in a statement on Monday. Said Mhike:
The commencement date for the 2025 lower sixth classes is Monday, the 27th of January 2025. Please ensure that all Heads of schools, teachers, parents and pupils are advised of this date.Feedback
The fees payable by the lower six pupils will be on a pro-rata basis to the approved Term One fees for each school, given by the following formula: Number of days remaining in Term 1 2025 x total approved term 1 Fees Number of days in Term 1 2025. All schools are expected to commence Lower Six classes on the given date.
ZIMSEC released the 2024 Ordinary Level results last week, with a 33.19% pass rate.
