Rhodesians invested in Rhodesia, Zimbabweans are investing Abroad

One of the most significant aspects of the Rhodesian government was its investment in local infrastructure, particularly in education and healthcare. Rhodesia had some of the best medical institutions and educational facilities in the world, developed to serve its population. Schools and universities were established to cater to local needs, ensuring that students received quality education that prepared them for careers in various industries. This focus on local investment created a skilled workforce and fostered a sense of community ownership over public services. Recruiting the best abroad and bringing them to serve in Zimbabwe.

In stark contrast, many Zimbabwean leaders prioritise sending their children abroad for education and healthcare. This trend raises concerns about the long-term implications for the country. By opting for foreign institutions, these leaders inadvertently signal a lack of faith in the local systems that their government oversees. This practice undermines the potential for Zimbabwe to develop its own world-class institutions, as it perpetuates a cycle of underinvestment in local infrastructure.

The idea that Zimbabwean leaders should be required to utilise local services, whether for education or healthcare, could serve as a catalyst for change. If leaders were mandated to have their families educated and treated in Zimbabwe’s government institutions, it would create a direct incentive for improving the quality of these services. Such a policy could lead to increased investments in schools, vocational institutions, universities and hospitals, as leaders would have a vested interest in ensuring these institutions meet high standards.

Moreover, this shift could foster a renewed sense of national pride and responsibility among Zimbabwean citizens. When leaders demonstrate their commitment to local services, it encourages the public to invest in their communities. A collective effort to enhance the quality of education and healthcare could eventually elevate Zimbabwe to the standards once seen in Rhodesia.

The Rhodesian model, despite its flaws, demonstrates the importance of investing in local capacity. By prioritising domestic development, Rhodesia created an environment where its citizens could thrive, both academically and professionally. In contrast, the Zimbabwean leadership’s tendency to look abroad for solutions reflects a disconnection from the realities faced by the average citizen.

For Zimbabwe to reach the heights of development achieved during the Rhodesian era, a fundamental shift in leadership attitudes is necessary. By mandating that leaders invest in and utilise local services, Zimbabwe can cultivate a robust educational and healthcare system. This would not only enhance the quality of life for its citizens but also foster a sense of accountability among those in power. Embracing local investments can ultimately lead to a brighter future for Zimbabwe, aligning it closer to the standards once set by Rhodesia.

With just this analysis Rhodesians were better citizens

Tags

Leave a Comment