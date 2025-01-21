Starlink Introduces Installment Plans for Mini Kit in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe is among the first countries where Starlink has introduced an installment payment option for purchasing the Mini Kit.
Payment Options:
- 6-month installment plan: $25 per month
- 9-month installment plan: $16.67 per month
Both plans require:
- $50 initial deposit
- $23 delivery fee
Effectively, the initial payment has been reduced from $223 to $73. Starlink is not charging interest on the installments so Zimbabweans will likely all go for the 9 months option.
This reduction makes the service more accessible to many Zimbabweans. After receiving the kit, customers must pay a monthly subscription fee of at least $30 in addition to the installment payment. For example, choosing the 9-month plan would result in a total monthly payment of $46.67 ($16.67 installment + $30 subscription).
Purchasing Starlink in Zimbabwe
While service is currently sold out in Harare, its surrounding towns, and parts of Bulawayo, Starlink remains available in other parts of Zimbabwe.
To place an order:
- Visit starlink.com
- Click “Order Now”
- Enter your delivery address
- Complete the order form
Payment options:
- Use a prepaid Mastercard or Visa card
- Virtual Mastercards from EcoCash or OMari are accepted
- Initial payment of $73 required (recommended to have $90 available to cover potential bank charges)
- International relatives can make the purchase using their credit card
Note: The initial $90 buffer is recommended to cover any additional bank charges when using EcoCash or prepaid debit cards.