Brendan Galloway Out For Rest Of Season After Injury

6 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 06:11:18 GMT

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway will miss the Warriors’ upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in March, having been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwe international sustained the injury towards the end of last week’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

Galloway will need surgery on the upper part of his leg.

Feedback