Brendan Galloway Out For Rest Of Season After Injury
Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway will miss the Warriors’ upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in March, having been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.
The 28-year-old Zimbabwe international sustained the injury towards the end of last week’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
Galloway will need surgery on the upper part of his leg.
Pilgrims head coach Miron Muslic did not confirm the exact nature of the injury when he spoke to the BBC. He said:
He was in a good way, he played defensively very strong, so that’s another that we’re going to miss – not only his quality but also his personality and his mentality.
This is the latest setback for the former Everton and Luton Town player, who has been plagued by injuries during his time at Argyle.
He suffered a dislocated kneecap in December 2021, which kept him out for the remainder of that season. He also missed much of 2023 due to injury.