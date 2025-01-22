EMA Rejects Housing Plan For Wetland Area In Greystone Park

7 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 14:08:18 GMT

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has rejected a proposed housing project in Greystone Park, Harare because it is a wetland.

EMA spokesperson Amkela Sidange said the necessary environmental licences were not obtained.

Notices have been served to the occupants, and an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) has been issued to stop all activities. Said Sidange:

