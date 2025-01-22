EMA Rejects Housing Plan For Wetland Area In Greystone Park
The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has rejected a proposed housing project in Greystone Park, Harare because it is a wetland.
EMA spokesperson Amkela Sidange said the necessary environmental licences were not obtained.
Notices have been served to the occupants, and an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) has been issued to stop all activities. Said Sidange:
The Environmental Management Agency has rejected the implementation of a housing development project in Greystone Park, Harare because the project is being implemented in a wetland area.
The project is likely to result in irreversible ecological impacts, with a high likelihood of significant socio-economic consequences.
EMA urged local authorities and developers to be careful when allocating land and to follow the National Wetlands Masterplan (2021) guidelines, which identify and map wetlands across Zimbabwe.
Sidange said that by the end of 2024, about 258,780 hectares of wetlands had been mapped and protected.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, said the Ministry is aware of the concerns raised by citizens about the development in Greystone Park.
Garwe said the Ministry is working on the issue and will update concerned citizens and stakeholders soon