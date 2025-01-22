Kenny Ndebele Steps Down As PSL Chief Executive Officer
Kennedy Ndebele, the CEO of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), has resigned from his position, effective January 24, 2025.
Rodwell Thabe will take over as the Acting CEO to keep the League running smoothly.
This announcement was made by PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare, on Wednesday. Said Bare:
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) wishes to inform all stakeholders that the PSL Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kennedy Ndebele has resigned from his position, effective 24 January 2025.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Ndebele for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service to the PSL.
His contributions were crucial in driving the league’s growth and achieving its success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.
In the interim, Mr Rodwell Thabe will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive Officer to ensure the continued smooth operation of the League.
Ndebele is running for vice president of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) in the upcoming elections on January 25, 2025.
He will compete against former ZIFA vice president Omega Sibanda, former PSL and Highlanders’ chairman Peter Dube, James Takavada, and Francis Nyamutsamba.