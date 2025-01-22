Kenny Ndebele Steps Down As PSL Chief Executive Officer

7 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 10:11:06 GMT

Kennedy Ndebele, the CEO of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), has resigned from his position, effective January 24, 2025.

Rodwell Thabe will take over as the Acting CEO to keep the League running smoothly.

This announcement was made by PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare, on Wednesday. Said Bare:

